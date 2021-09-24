 
Friday Sep 24 2021
ECB cancelled Pakistan tour without consulting players: English cricketers union

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Pakistan's cricket Mohammad Rizwan can be seen in action while playing the third Twenty20 International at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain on July 20, 2021— Reuters/File

  • Team England Player Partnership says ECB kept union in the dark about their decision to cancel Pakistan's tour.
  • The ECB's decision drew unnecessary criticism on players, says TEPP.
  • The cricketers union says ECB informed players about the decision after their board meeting.

The Team England Player Partnership (TEPP) Friday said England Cricket Board (EBC) kept the union in the dark about their decision to cancel Pakistan's tour after New Zealand made a similar decision last week. 

"The players were not consulted about the tour," TEPP clarified.

The England cricketers’ union added that the cricket board informed the players about the decision after their board meeting.

"Players were neither consulted before the tour was finalised nor were they taken on board over the decision to cancel the tour," it said.

The TEPP added: "At no point were the team players taken into confidence."

Addressing the backlash received after England decided to cancel their tour to Pakistan, the cricketers union said: "The ECB's decision drew unnecessary criticism on players."

ECB cancelled Pakistan tour after New Zealand pull out

On September 20, the ECB cancelled its tour to Pakistan days after New Zealand had pulled its team out at the last minute ahead of its series due to "security" concerns.

Expressing regret, ECB had said, "we understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB", who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

The ECB, however, said the "mental and physical well-being" of its players and support staff remains their highest priority, and this was even more critical given the times "we are currently living in".

The board had said "We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan and emphasise an ongoing commitment to our main touring plans there for 2022."

