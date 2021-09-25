Kate Middleton issues statement on Sabina Nessa's murder

Kate Middleton on Friday expressed support to the family of murder victim Sabina Nessa, 28-year-old school teacher.

Taking to social media, the Duchess Cambridge wrote, "I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets."

She added, "My thoughts are with Sabina’s family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic even."



Sabina Nessa, 28, is believed to have been murdered on September 17 a short distance from her home.

Two men, one in his 40’s and the other 38, were arrested by the Met Police on suspicion of murder.

According to UK's Daily Express, both men have now been released pending further investigation, while detectives remain keen to trace a third man captured on CCTV near where Sabina was killed