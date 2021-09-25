 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan waives off sales tax on import of fruits from Afghanistan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

In Kandahar, a medium-sized pomegranate goes for the equivalent of about 15 US cents, but by the time the fruit reach Kabul they cost about three times that. — AFP/File
In Kandahar, a medium-sized pomegranate goes for the equivalent of about 15 US cents, but by the time the fruit reach Kabul they cost about three times that. — AFP/File

  • "Fruits imported from Afghanistan will have zero per cent sales tax from today," Muhammad Sadiq Khan says. 
  • Pakistan's representative for Afghanistan says this will "significantly help Afghan traders and farmers".
  • Sales tax on fruit imports has been abolished on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, FBR chairman says.

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Saturday decided to abolish sales tax on import of fruits from Afghanistan.

Sharing a notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Twitter, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq Khan wrote: "As an indication that Pakistan's foreign policy [has] moved to a geo-economic emphasis, [sales] tax on fruits imported from Afghanistan will have zero per cent sales tax from today."

The ambassador said: "This will significantly help Afghan traders and farmers."

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed the news.

According to a statement issued by F&C Chief Abdul Waheed Marwat said: "I am directed to refer to Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 dated 15.09.2021 on the subject and to say that sales tax has become leviable in terms of S.No.15 of Table-I of Sixth Schedule to Sales Tax Act, 1990 on import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan."

"However, in pursuance of a representation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the issue has been reviewed and consequently, sales tax shall not be collected on fresh fruits imported (except apples PCT 0808, 1000) from Afghanistan," it read.

Commenting on the development, the FBR chairman confirmed that the sales tax on fruit imports from Afghanistan has been abolished.

He said: "Sales tax on fruit imports has been abolished on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan."

Earlier, Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that Pakistan may trade with Afghanistan in rupee now as the new government in Pakistan wants to save its dollar reserves.

More From World:

Leader of Bohra community Mufaddal Saifuddin arrives in Karachi

Leader of Bohra community Mufaddal Saifuddin arrives in Karachi
Saudi Arabia announces 600 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students

Saudi Arabia announces 600 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students
TTP, Al Qaeda members besides Indian, Afghan nationals in possession of Pakistani ID cards: report

TTP, Al Qaeda members besides Indian, Afghan nationals in possession of Pakistani ID cards: report
Shahbaz Sharif demands that govt withdraw proposed hike in gas prices

Shahbaz Sharif demands that govt withdraw proposed hike in gas prices
India angry over PM Imran Khan's fiery speech at UNGA

India angry over PM Imran Khan's fiery speech at UNGA
Govt will not consult Shahbaz Sharif over NAB chairman appointment: Fawad Chaudhry

Govt will not consult Shahbaz Sharif over NAB chairman appointment: Fawad Chaudhry
With wary eye on China, Quad leaders stress for free Indo-Pacific

With wary eye on China, Quad leaders stress for free Indo-Pacific
India plans to export 8 million COVID-19 jabs in October

India plans to export 8 million COVID-19 jabs in October
Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif to arrive in Karachi tomorrow

Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif to arrive in Karachi tomorrow

Pray five times a day, plant 40 trees: Court's unique sentencing for 3 men over buffalo deaths

Pray five times a day, plant 40 trees: Court's unique sentencing for 3 men over buffalo deaths
Fact check: Did PM Imran Khan make an error referencing former US president Ronald Reagan's speech?

Fact check: Did PM Imran Khan make an error referencing former US president Ronald Reagan's speech?
OIC seeks immediate action to improve human rights situation in IOJK

OIC seeks immediate action to improve human rights situation in IOJK

Latest

view all