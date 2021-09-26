 
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate drops below 4% for first time in almost four months

Pakistan reports 1,780 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. Photo: file
  • Pakistan continues to report a decline in new coronavirus infections.
  • Country’s positivity rate currently stands at 3.98% as of Sunday morning.
  • As many as 44,712 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country, of which 1,780 came back positive.

ISLAMBAD: Pakistan continues to report a decline in coronavirus infections, with the positivity rate going below 4% for the first time in almost four months on Sunday.

Pakistan last reported COVID-19 positivity rate at 3.9% on June 3.

According to the latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s positivity rate currently stands at 3.98% as of Sunday morning.

As many as 44,712 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country, of which 1,780 came back positive.

Meanwhile, 42 more people succumbed to the coronavirus during the same period in the country, pushing the death toll from the virus to 27,566.

As per the NCOC data, with the addition of 1,780 new infections, the total caseload of the country has risen to 1,238,668.

A day earlier, the number of active coronavirus cases in Pakistan had gone under 60,000 for the first time in nearly two months, official data showed Saturday morning.

The country's active number of cases had fallen to 52,042. The country last reported 59,761 active cases on July 29.

The active cases had fallen consistently for more than a week with new recoveries surpassing fresh cases reported daily. Among the active cases, 4,267 patients are under critical care.

