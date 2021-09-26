PM Imran Khan shares throwback gym pic from 1984

Pic of former cricket captain Imran Khan, who is now the Prime Minister of Pakistan, breaking a sweat in the gym — Instagram /imrankhan.pti.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is well-known for sharing his contemporary and throwback snapshots on social media, particularly on the photo-and-video-sharing app Instagram.

Sunday, September 26, was no exception, as the premier took to his account and shared yet another throwback picture from the year 1984.

In the monochromatic snap, PM Khan could be seen mounted on an elliptical trainer as he tried to maintain his fitness.

The premier informed his fans and followers in the caption that the picture was captured on October 22, 1984, at the City Hyde Park Club Gymnasium, which is situated on London's Castlereagh Street.

Within two hours of going live, the snapshot garnered close to 70,000 likes. In addition, fans and followers expressed their admiration for the former cricketer by posting more than 900 comments.