Monday Sep 27 2021
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dazzle at Global Citizen Live amid whirlwind romance

Monday Sep 27, 2021

The couple was seen hand-in-hand at the event, as the Latino singer belted out songs about romance and love

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could not help but dote over each other in another one of their PDA-filled outings, this time at Global Citizen Live on Saturday.

The couple was seen hand-in-hand at the event, as the Latino singer belted out songs about romance and love.

The Hustlers actress, 52, enthralled audiences with her mesmerising performance in New York City’s Central Park as she sang Jenny from the Block, Cambia el Paso, All I Have with LL Cool J and I’m Real and Ain’t It Funny with Ja Rule. 

She also performed her new On My Way single from the forthcoming film, Marry Me.

In the middle of her performances, JLo talked about being in love and how it makes life better and easier.

“We can do anything with love,” Lopez said on Saturday as the crowd cheered. “Love makes miracles, trust me. I guess you could say, I don’t know, I got love on the brain. Have love on my mind lately, I don’t know what it is.”

A brief time after her performance ended, Lopez and Affleck spotted holding hands as they left the venue together.

