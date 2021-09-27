 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Strong winds, heavy rains hit parts of Karachi

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

File photo
File photo

  • Karachi receives heavy rains with strong winds.
  • PMD warns of urban flooding in Karachi.
  • KCR ceremony arrangements at Karachi Cantt Station disturbed.

KARACHI: Parts of the metropolis were hit by heavy rains and strong winds Monday, reducing the temperature in a major relief to the heat-stricken people as another monsoon system entered Sindh.

The city received heavy showers along with strong winds, forcing commuters to take shelter underneath trees and bridges.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast monsoon rainfall in the southern half of the country during this week with occasional gaps.

The Met office had said that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate Sindh from September 27 (Monday) and continue till October 2 (Saturday).

Related items

“Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Mirpur Khas, Thar Parker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mitiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella from September 28 (Tuesday) to October 02 (Saturday) with occasional gaps,” it had stated.

The PMD had said heavy falls were also expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Hyderabad during the period.

Rain-wind-thundershower is also expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Bahawalpur from September 28 (Tuesday) to September 30 (Thursday).

Tropical Cyclone Gulab

In an update, the PMD Sunday had said that Cyclone Gulab over west-central Bay of Bengal moved westward and started land-falling along North Andhra Pradesh-Orissa coast, India at 1500 PST.

"Reaching over land, the system is likely to weaken into a depression first and then a well-marked low-pressure area and track Northwestward (towards Indian Gujarat coast)," it added.

There is no threat to any of the coastal area of Pakistan from this system.

More From Pakistan:

Case registered after Quaid's statue in Gwadar blown up

Case registered after Quaid's statue in Gwadar blown up
PM Imran Khan performs groundbreaking of KCR

PM Imran Khan performs groundbreaking of KCR
‘Shameful act’: PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair says leaked video 'fake and doctored’

‘Shameful act’: PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair says leaked video 'fake and doctored’
Debating Afghanistan: The religious right-wing vs the secularists

Debating Afghanistan: The religious right-wing vs the secularists
PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of KCR project today

PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of KCR project today
FBISE to announce HSSC-II exam results today

FBISE to announce HSSC-II exam results today
What is the status of Umer Sharif's departure to US for medical treatment?

What is the status of Umer Sharif's departure to US for medical treatment?
Karachi coastal zone inclusion in CPEC a 'game-changer', says PM Imran Khan

Karachi coastal zone inclusion in CPEC a 'game-changer', says PM Imran Khan
England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali decides to retire from Test cricket

England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali decides to retire from Test cricket
PTI’s biggest failure is ‘not holding local body elections’, admits Fawad Chaudhry

PTI’s biggest failure is ‘not holding local body elections’, admits Fawad Chaudhry

Oldest Pakistan Army veteran passes away at 103

Oldest Pakistan Army veteran passes away at 103
Pakistan reports less than 50 coronavirus deaths for third consecutive day

Pakistan reports less than 50 coronavirus deaths for third consecutive day

Latest

view all