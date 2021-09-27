Strong winds, heavy rains hit parts of Karachi

File photo

Karachi receives heavy rains with strong winds.

PMD warns of urban flooding in Karachi.

KCR ceremony arrangements at Karachi Cantt Station disturbed.

KARACHI: Parts of the metropolis were hit by heavy rains and strong winds Monday, reducing the temperature in a major relief to the heat-stricken people as another monsoon system entered Sindh.

The city received heavy showers along with strong winds, forcing commuters to take shelter underneath trees and bridges.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast monsoon rainfall in the southern half of the country during this week with occasional gaps.

The Met office had said that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate Sindh from September 27 (Monday) and continue till October 2 (Saturday).

“Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Mirpur Khas, Thar Parker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mitiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella from September 28 (Tuesday) to October 02 (Saturday) with occasional gaps,” it had stated.



The PMD had said heavy falls were also expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Hyderabad during the period.

Rain-wind-thundershower is also expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Bahawalpur from September 28 (Tuesday) to September 30 (Thursday).

Tropical Cyclone Gulab

In an update, the PMD Sunday had said that Cyclone Gulab over west-central Bay of Bengal moved westward and started land-falling along North Andhra Pradesh-Orissa coast, India at 1500 PST.

"Reaching over land, the system is likely to weaken into a depression first and then a well-marked low-pressure area and track Northwestward (towards Indian Gujarat coast)," it added.

There is no threat to any of the coastal area of Pakistan from this system.