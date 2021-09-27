 
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

UK court orders frozen bank accounts of Shahbaz Sharif, family to be restored

Monday Sep 27, 2021

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif (R) and his son Suleman Sharif (R). Photos: APP/Twitter
LONDON: A UK court has ordered the bank accounts of PML-N President and his family's bank accounts to be restored. 

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) restored the frozen bank accounts of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and those of his son Suleman Sharif Monday. 

The NCA submitted the investigation report of the bank accounts at the Westminster court in which it declared that the PML-N president and his family were not guilty of money laundering and corruption. 

More to come 


