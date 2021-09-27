Minal Khan shares quotes of Dalai Lama about humanity

Pakistani actress Minal Khan, who recently tied the knot to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, shared quotes of the Dalai Lama about humanity.



Taking to Instagram, the Sun Yaara actor shared the quotes of Dalai Lama in her story.

Minal wrote, “The Dalai Lama, when asked what surprised him most about humanity, said, ‘Man. Because he sacrifices his health in order to make money. Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health.’

‘And then he is so anxious about the future that he does not enjoy the present; the result being that he does not live in the present or the future; he lives as if he is never going to die, and then dies having never really lived.’”

Minal, who is an avid social media user and among the most followed celebrities, recently reached eight million Instagram followers.