Rizwan reveals what makes opening partnerships with Babar Azam so successful

Pakistan's ace batsman Mohammad Rizwan (right) and Pakistan national team captain Babar Azam — Twitter/Babar Azam

The plan is always changing as per conditions and situation, says Rizwan.

Babar Azam and Rizwan have the best averages for openers in T20 cricket.



Humbled by the achievement, the cricketer attributes success to the Almighty.

Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Rizwan Monday praised Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam as the two have fared well over the past couple of series when it comes to opening partnerships in T20 cricket.

In a tweet, Rizwan appreciated his partnership with Azam, saying that the best thing about playing with Babar Azam is that the two of them "always discuss things and act according to the changing situation during the game".

The cricketer said he is humbled by the achievement and attributed all the success to the Almighty, saying that everything happens by the will of the Almighty.

"Sara Nizaam chalane wali Zaat Allah Pak ki hai. Sab kuch Allah se hota hai. The best thing about playing with Kaptaan @babarazam258 is that we always discuss things. The plan is always changing as per the conditions & situation. Keep team Pakistan in your prayers," wrote Rizwan.



In the end, he requested fans to keep the Pakistani team in their prayers.

The two players are currently playing in the National T20 series and have both been selected for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.