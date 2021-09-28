 
Sachin Tendulkar wishes speedy recovery to 'fighter' Inzamamul Haq

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

(Left to right) Pakistan batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Photo: Twitter/File
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar prayed for the speedy recovery of former Pakistan batting great Inzamamul Haq, who has had a heart attack.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar wrote: "You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field."

"I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon," the former skipper added.

Inzamam has now been discharged from the hospital after a successful angioplasty, his manager confirmed.

The manager said a stent had been successfully placed in Inzamam's heart.

The former batsman had been complaining about chest pain over the last three days, a cricket-based website had reported. After tests, it was revealed he had suffered a heart attack and needed immediate surgery.

