 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Sohail Imran

PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns: sources

By
Sohail Imran

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Wasim Khan.
Wasim Khan.

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has resigned  from the post after his powers were curtailed, sources told Geo News Wednesday.

Wasim Khan tendered his resignation in a meeting with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja a day prior.

Sources said that the PCB Board of Governors will review the situation in today's meeting. 

He was taken on board by the former chairman Ehsan Mani in 2019 to run the affairs of the board on modern lines on a three-year contract which was set to expire in 2022.

"We have started the process of revamping the PCB and under Wasim, we now have an experienced leader of the management team who will oversee the implementation of the Board decisions. His first task would be to oversee the reforms of domestic cricket structure," Mani has said announcing Wasim Khan's appointment. 

More to come..

More From Sports:

'You have always been a fighter': Babar Azam tells Inzamam-ul-Haq

'You have always been a fighter': Babar Azam tells Inzamam-ul-Haq
Former batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq says he did not suffer a heart attack

Former batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq says he did not suffer a heart attack
Babar Azam-led T20 World Cup squad to leave for Dubai on Oct 14

Babar Azam-led T20 World Cup squad to leave for Dubai on Oct 14
PCB appoints former national badminton champion as head of women’s cricket

PCB appoints former national badminton champion as head of women’s cricket
Mohammad Hafeez infected with dengue, say sources

Mohammad Hafeez infected with dengue, say sources
Sachin Tendulkar wishes speedy recovery to 'fighter' Inzamamul Haq

Sachin Tendulkar wishes speedy recovery to 'fighter' Inzamamul Haq
Australia's Perth may not be able to host Ashes test due to COVID-19 curbs: minister

Australia's Perth may not be able to host Ashes test due to COVID-19 curbs: minister
Babar Azam may surpass Chris Gayle to smash another world record

Babar Azam may surpass Chris Gayle to smash another world record
'You are a fighter': Pakistani cricketers show their love for Inzamam-ul-Haq

'You are a fighter': Pakistani cricketers show their love for Inzamam-ul-Haq

Pakistan batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq suffers heart attack

Pakistan batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq suffers heart attack
Hassan Ali misses baby daughter 'Kuku' during ongoing National T20 Cup

Hassan Ali misses baby daughter 'Kuku' during ongoing National T20 Cup
Former Pakistan women's basketball captain empowers girls with training camp

Former Pakistan women's basketball captain empowers girls with training camp

Latest

view all