Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Pakistan to make important changes to T20 World Cup squad: sources

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik (Left), Sohaib Maqsood (Center) and Azam Khan (Right). Photo: File
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik (Left), Sohaib Maqsood (Center) and Azam Khan (Right). Photo: File

  • Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik likely to be named in T20 World Cup squad; Hasnain, Azam Khan may be dropped.
  • Azam Khan has managed to score only 35 runs from three matches in the National T20 Cup. 
  • Hasnain has played only two matches in the tournament and has gone for 80 runs. 

LAHORE: Following the dismal performances in the National T20 Cup by some players selected for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Pakistani selectors have decided to make important changes to the 15-member team.

Sources said former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is likely to be named in the squad, while aggressive batsmen Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood are likely to be dropped.

Mohammad Hasnain's prospects of retaining his place in the squad are also looking dim due to his lackluster performance in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem held consultations with skipper Babar Azam and six other selectors on making changes to the team last night at a hotel.

"The chief selector has told players to perform fearlessly in the T20 National Cup, saying that it will not serve as anyone's trial," said sources.

Azam Khan has managed to score only 35 runs from three matches in the National T20 Cup, scoring at an average of 11.66 runs.

Sohaib Maqsood has scored 42 runs so far in the three matches he has played, scoring at an average of 14 runs.

Mohammad Hasnain, on the other hand, has played only two matches in the tournament and has gone for 80 runs. He has taken only four wickets so far.

Shahnawaz Dahani has taken only four wickets in the National T20 Cup but has managed to give away only 63 runs.

Shoaib Malik has played only one inning in the tournament so far in which he scored 24 runs.  

Pakistan's current T20 World Cup squad

  • Babar Azam (captain)
  • Shadab Khan (vice-captain)
  • Asif Ali
  • Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)
  • Haris Rauf
  • Hasan Ali
  • Imad Wasim
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Mohammad Hasnain
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)
  • Mohammad Wasim Jnr
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Sohaib Maqsood

Traveling reserves – Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

