T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq strong candidate for head coach post, say sources

LAHORE: A decision on the position of head coach of the Pakistan cricket team for the ICC T20 World Cup is expected to be taken in the next two to three days.

Sources, meanwhile, are saying that a strong candidate for the post may be former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, Geo News reported Thursday.

The posts of permanent coaches are lying vacant since Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younus stepped down from their roles after developing differences with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management last month.



Soon after this, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja roped in former Australia opener Matthew Hayden and former South Africa seamer Vernon Philander as consultant coaches for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE.

PCB chairperson Ramiz Raja had said a local will be appointed as the head coach.

Sources said that Mushtaq also had a meeting with the PCB chairperson a day earlier.

The PCB had appointed Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for the Pakistan-New Zealand series.

Earlier, sources had said that permanent coaches for the national squad will be announced after the T20 World Cup.