Thursday Sep 30 2021
Sports Desk

WATCH: Haider Ali rains down sixes on Central Punjab

Sports Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Young batsman Haider Ali smashes the ball during a match against Central Punjab at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, on September 30, 2021. — Twitter/PCB
Young batsman Haider Ali rained down sixes on Central Punjab, as Northern beat the Babar Azam-led side by six wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, with two balls remaining.

Young Ali, who was later adjudged player-of-the-match, played a series of sensational shots in his 91-run innings off 53 balls — featuring six fours and six sixes.

Haider set the platform for the chase with a stroke-filled 84-run third-wicket partnership with Mohammad Nawaz who scored 41 off 21 balls — including two fours and four sixes.

Nawaz who was the player-of-the-match for Northern in their victory last night against Southern Punjab played some powerful shots to put the Central Punjab bowlers under pressure.

Haider continued his aggressive batting mode even after Nawaz’s dismissal. He hit two back-to-back sixes off Ehsan Adil as Northern continued their charge towards the big target.

Asif Ali helped Haider overcome any nerves in the death overs by scoring 28 off 14 balls (three fours, one six).

Northern completed the chase with two balls to spare with Haider at the crease along with his captain Shadab Khan.

