Balochistan Captain Imam-ul-Haq moved to stretcher after being suffering injury.

LAHORE: Balochistan skipper Imam-ul-Haq has been admitted to a hospital after he suffered an injury during the match against Southern Punjab on Friday.

Imam-ul-Haq was injured while he collided with the boundary boards when he was fielding.

The left-handed batsman was taken away on a stretcher after the team's physiotherapist treated him initially.