 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth funds all legal fees for Prince Andrew’s abuse case

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Queen Elizabeth funds all legal fees for Prince Andrew’s abuse case
Queen Elizabeth funds all legal fees for Prince Andrew’s abuse case

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly decided to fund all of Prince Andrew’s legal fees for the abuse case and hearing.

This news has been brought forward by The Mirror and according to their findings, Prince Andrew’s lead counsel Brettler is reportedly charging the royal family $2,000 (£1,500) an hour.

The case itself is said to take months or even years to resolve with a settlement that may reach millions of pounds.

It is currently not clear if the Queen’s decision to intervene was out of kindness for her son, or as a financial necessity.

However, Prince Andrew’s personal income sources remain completely a mystery since he seems to have no discernible income that the public is made privy to.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s wish for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘doomed’ from the start

Prince Harry’s wish for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘doomed’ from the start
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show ‘royal feud is far from over’ with NYC trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show ‘royal feud is far from over’ with NYC trip
Prince Harry may name ‘racist royal’ in new memoir

Prince Harry may name ‘racist royal’ in new memoir
Former royal chef shares Queen Elizabeth’s eating habits

Former royal chef shares Queen Elizabeth’s eating habits
Queen says eyes of the world will be on Scotland for climate summit

Queen says eyes of the world will be on Scotland for climate summit
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘full of nuanced details and searing insight’: report

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘full of nuanced details and searing insight’: report
UK’s top ballet stars leap back into spotlight

UK’s top ballet stars leap back into spotlight
Kate Middleton’s Bond premiere proved ‘difficult for Meghan Markle’: report

Kate Middleton’s Bond premiere proved ‘difficult for Meghan Markle’: report
Esra Bilgic stars in new TV series with 'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actor

Esra Bilgic stars in new TV series with 'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actor

Eminem, Snoop Dogg decide to end their beef for Super Bowl 2022?

Eminem, Snoop Dogg decide to end their beef for Super Bowl 2022?
Wendy Williams show to be replaced by Nick Cannon's on primetime TV

Wendy Williams show to be replaced by Nick Cannon's on primetime TV

Jennifer Aniston turned down 'Serendipity' as she did not wish to be typecast

Jennifer Aniston turned down 'Serendipity' as she did not wish to be typecast

Latest

view all