Queen Elizabeth funds all legal fees for Prince Andrew’s abuse case

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly decided to fund all of Prince Andrew’s legal fees for the abuse case and hearing.

This news has been brought forward by The Mirror and according to their findings, Prince Andrew’s lead counsel Brettler is reportedly charging the royal family $2,000 (£1,500) an hour.

The case itself is said to take months or even years to resolve with a settlement that may reach millions of pounds.

It is currently not clear if the Queen’s decision to intervene was out of kindness for her son, or as a financial necessity.

However, Prince Andrew’s personal income sources remain completely a mystery since he seems to have no discernible income that the public is made privy to.