Saturday Oct 02 2021
Young Doctors Association boycotts OPDs at Civil, BMC Hospitals in Balochistan

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

— AFP/File

  • Following YDA's boycott of OPDs, patients face immense difficulties.
  • YDA spokesperson cites non-availability of medicines and medical facilities as a major reason behind the boycott.
  • "Medicines have not been provided to government hospitals from the medical store depot," YDA spokesperson had said a day earlier.

QUETTA: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) continued to boycott outpatient departments (OPDs) at Civil and BMC Hospitals on Saturday for a second day.

As a result, visitors seeking treatment are facing immense difficulties.

A YDA spokesperson cited the non-availability of medicines and medical facilities as the reason behind the boycott of OPDs.

On Friday, the YDA spokesperson said that the medical store depot (MSD) has not yet provided medicines to the hospitals.

"Ventilators in the trauma centre are inactive and two operating theatres are closed," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that personnel from the private sector were deployed for coronavirus vaccinations in Civil Hospital.

"Efforts are underway to privatise government hospitals," he lamented.

During a press conference on Thursday, YDA President Dr Ahmed Abbas had said that the authorities are trying to privatise hospitals on the basis of health cards.

"Medicines have not been provided to government hospitals from the MSD," he had said.

Abbas said that consultants were transferred to out-of-town areas without their training being complete.

