Umer Sharif to be buried in Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Pakistan People's Party leader Saeed Ghani on Saturday said the Sindh government is making arrangements for the burial of Umer Sharif.

He said in a Twitter statement that the comedy legend would be laid to rest in Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard.

Umer Sharif's family on Saturday said the actor died in a hospital in Germany.

Sharif had been admitted to the hospital in Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during a flight to the United States.

The comedian was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions.

