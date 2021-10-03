 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
AFP

At least 2 killed in blast outside Kabul mosque

By
AFP

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Afghan medical staff members stand at the entrance of a hospital as they wait to receive the victims of an explosion in Kabul on October 3, 2021. — Photo by Hoshang Hashimi/AFP
Afghan medical staff members stand at the entrance of a hospital as they wait to receive the victims of an explosion in Kabul on October 3, 2021. — Photo by Hoshang Hashimi/AFP

  • Blast struck near the entrance of the large Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says on Twitter.
  • Spokesman from interior ministry says initial information shows two civilians were killed and three wounded.
  • A prayer ceremony for Mujahid's mother, who died last week, was being held at the mosque on Sunday afternoon.

KABUL: An explosion outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed at least two people on Sunday, senior Taliban officials said.

The blast struck near the entrance of the large Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that "a number of civilians" died.

A spokesman from the interior ministry, Qari Sayed Khosti, told AFP: "Our initial information shows two civilians were killed and three wounded in the blast."

A prayer ceremony for Mujahid's mother, who died last week, was being held at the mosque on Sunday afternoon, the spokesman had written on social media on Saturday, adding "all people and friends are invited to attend".

Ahmadullah, a shopkeeper nearby, told AFP: "I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by guns firing.

"Just ahead of the blast the Taliban had blocked the road to hold a prayer ceremony for Zabihullah Mujahid's mother in the Eid Gah Mosque."

AFP journalists in two locations in the capital also heard the blast and shooting.

Ambulances carrying the wounded were seen rushing towards Kabul's Emergency Hospital in the Shahr-e Naw area.

The hospital said on Twitter that four patients were being treated.

Medical staff waited outside, AFP journalists saw, as people arrived in blood-stained clothes

More From World:

After consolidating rule, Taliban hold victory rally outside Kabul

After consolidating rule, Taliban hold victory rally outside Kabul

Pakistan sends 13 more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Pakistan sends 13 more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Panama sweats as world braces for Pandora Papers' revelations

Panama sweats as world braces for Pandora Papers' revelations
Iraqis to vote in new parliament amid economic crisis

Iraqis to vote in new parliament amid economic crisis
Pandora Papers: Exposé featuring financial secrets of high-profile individuals to be released Sunday

Pandora Papers: Exposé featuring financial secrets of high-profile individuals to be released Sunday
Children dying of malnutrition in Afghanistan: officials

Children dying of malnutrition in Afghanistan: officials
Former US president Trump asks judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former US president Trump asks judge to force Twitter to restore his account
Pakistan provides eight more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Pakistan provides eight more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
NCA told court money-laundering investigation of Sharifs ‘based on’ correspondence with ARU

NCA told court money-laundering investigation of Sharifs ‘based on’ correspondence with ARU
'Mommy is sleeping': Two girls spend days with deceased mother in France

'Mommy is sleeping': Two girls spend days with deceased mother in France
TTP and the Afghan Taliban both believe in the repression of women

TTP and the Afghan Taliban both believe in the repression of women
Protests in Bahrain over new Israeli embassy

Protests in Bahrain over new Israeli embassy

Latest

view all