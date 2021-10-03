Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘crafting their own rule book’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have attained the power to “write their own rulebook” after cementing their “celebrity royal” status.

This claim’s been made by royal etiquette expert Grant Harrold and during his interview with Express, he was quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan leaving the Royal Family as working royals, have now become 'celebrity royals' as that's the way we now have to describe them.”

“They're still royals, and still hold their titles but they are very much celebrities. They're probably the very first celebrity royals in their own right.”

He also went on to say, “It's such an interesting time with Harry and Meghan as they're doing something so different [to the Royal Family]. People draw comparisons between them and Edward and Wallis Simpson, but you can't really compare them.”

“They weren't really doing the showbiz stuff at all where Harry and Meghan are. They've been on the front of TIME magazine recently so they are doing the showbiz stuff - which is fine because that's how they will make their living going forward.”