Fact check: Do the Pandora Papers name Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar?

Junaid Safdar (L) and his mother, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — Photo courtesy Twitter/PML-N

Following the explosive revelations which came to the fore Sunday night in the Pandora Papers, featuring names of several PTI ministers as well Opposition members, news of the name of Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz being included in the leaks began doing the rounds.

In response to the news, which was shared in a section of the media, Maryam Nawaz issued a statement saying that if the TV channel that ran the news does not apologise immediately, she will take them to court and file a defamation law suit.

Responding to a suggestion by someone to seek legal action in the UK, she said that if the UK desk aired it, the family will sue them there too.

Junaid himself issued a statement saying: "I will take legal action against news channels which said I have offshore companies. I have instructed my lawyers already. I don’t have any offshore company, I am a student and only have one bank account."



When Umar Cheema and Fakhar Durrani, the two journalists from The News who participated in the Pandora Papers investigation from Pakistan, were asked by Geo News regarding this, they said they did not come across Junaid Safdar's name during their investigation.

"We checked the names of each member of the Sharif family," Durrani said.



