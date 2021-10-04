Prince Harry, Meghan Markle popularity plummets: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly suffered a major popularity plunge in YouGov polls ever since their NYC visit.

The news has been brought to light by Forbes columnist Guy Martin and according to his findings, “Harry is tanking in the polls in Britain — not that that fact, itself, matters at all to the man or to his current endeavours — but the reason he’s tanking is that the British have stopped believing what he says.”

“It’s not just the fact of his ungainly exit from royal life, although that has been a wounding process and continues to be one.”

For those unversed, the September YouGov polls suggest the Sussex’s positive opinion dropped by 43% to a staggering 34%.

Mr Martin attributes this change to the couple’s “wheel-spinning” engagements.

“The spike downwards for Harry is partly a result of the couple’s flailing in all sorts of — admittedly admirable, charitable — directions at once, their engagement in mental health initiatives, pandemic relief, child welfare, among others, across a wide variety of platform.”

“In a word, there’s a tremendous amount of wheel-spinning required to get all these well-meant initiatives off the ground, as there would naturally be. But: Things are a bit helter-skelter.”