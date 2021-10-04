 
entertainment
Billie Eilish to play Sally in live-action ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Billie Eilish to play Sally in live-action ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has officially been cast in the live-action remake of The Nightmare Before Christmas and will be responsible for all Sally’s lyrical needs.

The announcement for Eilish’s casting has been announced by Billboard and per their findings, the singer is supposed to sing alongside renowned producer and musician Danny Elfman.

Even Elfman is excited for the pairing, since in his statement to the outlet he admitted, “I'm absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew! This will be a real treat (not a trick)!”

not only that, Eilish’s performance for Sally’s Song will be accompanied by a full orchestra which will be directed by the acclaimed conductor John Mauceri. 

