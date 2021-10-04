T20 World Cup: All tickets of Pak vs India match sell out

The much-awaited match is scheduled for October 24 at Dubai International Stadium.

Thousands of cricket enthusiasts thronged the Platinumlist website as soon as the ICC announced that sale was on.

The tickets for the T20 World Cup’s Pakistan versus India match in Dubai have completely sold out just hours after the sale was launched on the Platinumlist website on Sunday, Khaleej Times reported.

The much-awaited match is scheduled for October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

As soon as the International Cricket Council announced that the sale was on, the website was flooded with thousands of cricket enthusiasts who logged on to book the seats. Tens of thousands of them were even placed in an online queue that had to wait for hours for their turn as numerous others were already ahead of them.

The publication stated that the tickets for the Premium and Platinum category seats were available on the website for AED1500 and AED2600, respectively, till Sunday night but both became unavailable by Monday morning.

As of now, the Platinumlist website is showing the seats in all sections — including the General, General East, Premium, Pavilion East, and Platinum — as “unavailable” for one of the most anticipated matches.

The T20 World Cup is set to start on October 17 in Muscat and will conclude on November 14 in the UAE.

The ICC said Sunday that “all venues in the UAE will be operating at approximately 70% of the maximum seated capacity in the upcoming international event” under the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The schedule offers a host of key rivalry fixtures and mouth-watering match-ups. The tournament kicks off with the Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea in Muscat.

Australia and South Africa will play the first match of Super 12s on October 23 in Abu Dhabi, followed by the replay of the 2016 final between England and West Indies also on October 23 in Dubai.