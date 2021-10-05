 
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Sophia Bush ‘open’ to possibility of bringing back ‘One Tree Hill’ for a reboot

Sophia Bush said that she would be open to the show returning for a reboot

American actor Sophia Bush is opening up about the possibility of One Tree Hill returning for a reboot.

During an interview with HollywoodLife, the 39-year-old actor said that she would be open to the show returning for a reboot with her reprising her character as Brooke Davis.

“I think at the end of the day, we like to be together no matter what. That’s why we’re having wine on FaceTime multiple nights a week!” she said.

The actor also mentioned that her love for the show is the sole reason why she and costar Bethany Joy Lenz recap the entire nine seasons on their podcast, Drama Queens.

“It’s so much fun for us to have an excuse to hang out for 3 hours a week and also to reclaim our show,” she said.

“I think we have such nostalgia and love and loyalty for our characters and to be frank, if there was a way for us to do something that wouldn’t further empower the people that were so inappropriate to us then, I’d be open to that,” she added.

