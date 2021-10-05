 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Plane survives bird strike, lands safely at Lahore airport

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Photo: file
Photo: file  
  • A foreign airline’s passenger plane Tuesday narrowly escaped an accident after getting hit by bird near Lahore airport. 
  • Passengers shifted to airport's departure lounge, flight postponed for indefinite period.
  • Instead of providing accommodation to passengers at the hotel, the airline suggests passengers leave for their homes.

LAHORE: A foreign airline’s passenger plane Tuesday narrowly escaped an accident after it was hit by a bird near the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

With around 350 passengers on board, the Istanbul-bound plane was hit by a bird as soon as it took off from the airport. The pilot, however, managed to turn the plane around and landed it safely at the airport.

The airline accepted the passengers' request and made arrangements for their stay in a hotel. It also promised passengers to arrange another flight to Istanbul and refunded them the money for their PCR tests. 

Earlier, after the flight had been cancelled, the airline had recommended passengers leave for their homes.

Fearing a protest by passengers, authorities had called for additional contingents of the Airport Security Force (ASF) to control the situation.

More From Pakistan:

Twitter floods with birthday wishes for PM Imran Khan as he turns 69

Twitter floods with birthday wishes for PM Imran Khan as he turns 69
The Pandora Papers and Pakistan’s ‘no questions asked’ policy

The Pandora Papers and Pakistan’s ‘no questions asked’ policy
How can the PML-N make a comeback in 2023?

How can the PML-N make a comeback in 2023?
PMC makes important announcement about MDCAT exams

PMC makes important announcement about MDCAT exams
In a first, Islamabad to get air security unit with 12 drones

In a first, Islamabad to get air security unit with 12 drones
Ex-defence production secretary's wife responds to Pandora Papers' revelation

Ex-defence production secretary's wife responds to Pandora Papers' revelation
Has the NAB deputy chairperson resigned?

Has the NAB deputy chairperson resigned?
Sacrifices of martyrs won’t go to waste: COAS Gen Bajwa

Sacrifices of martyrs won’t go to waste: COAS Gen Bajwa
Contention recurs between Sindh CM Shah and IGP

Contention recurs between Sindh CM Shah and IGP
Sheikh Rasheed 'unaware' of talks with TTP

Sheikh Rasheed 'unaware' of talks with TTP
PM Imran Khan forms high-level cell to probe Pandora Papers' revelations

PM Imran Khan forms high-level cell to probe Pandora Papers' revelations
We will not accept electoral reforms: Fazl

We will not accept electoral reforms: Fazl

Latest

view all