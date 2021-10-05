 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Oxford University launches Oxford Pakistan Programme

A group picture of Malala Yousufzai with representatives from Oxford University. — Photo by Talha Jamal Pirzada.
  • Oxford Pakistan Programme aims to promote various Pakistan-related activities at the University of Oxford.
  • Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai addressed the people present during the meeting.
  • The programme has raised pledges of over £500,000 from Pakistani businessmen, other key members.

In a major development, a new initiative regarding education and public diplomacy was launched at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. 

The newly-launched programme — the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) — aims to promote various Pakistan-related activities at the University of Oxford.

According to a statement issued Tuesday, the programme will include scholarships for graduate students, visiting fellowships for Pakistani faculty members, and special lectures on Pakistan.

"The OPP has drawn strong support from the University of Oxford, the High Commission for Pakistan in London, and the British High Commission in Islamabad," it said.

Malala Yousafzai speaking to the people present at the launch ceremony of the Oxford Pakistan Programme. — Photo by Talha Jamal Pirzada.
At the launch ceremony, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai also addressed people present during the meeting.

The programme has raised pledges of over £500,000 from Pakistani businessmen and other key members of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

It is pertinent to mention here that the OPP is the brainchild of University of Oxford Professor Adeel Malik, Lecturer in Material Science Dr Talha J Pirzada, and Trainee Lawyer at Travers Smith Haroon Zaman.

