Faizan Lakhani

Govt asks POA to submit financial details of last three years

Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Pakistan Olympic Association's (POA) logo. — POA/File

KARACHI: The federal government of Pakistan has initiated the process to conduct the audit of all major sports federations in the country, as it has asked the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to provide financial statements for the last three years.

The government, during the last two years, had directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct the audit of all the major sports bodies, sources informed Geo News.

In this regard, a letter has been sent to the POA by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, requesting it to submit documents including financial statements for the last three years.

The government, according to the letter seen by this correspondent, is of the view that in an attempt to bring transparency in sports governances, the manner in which funds are generated and spent is of “utmost importance.”

The IPC ministry has advised POA to submit audited financial statements of accounts and auditor’s report for the last three years along with budget estimates mentioning the source of funding for the last three years as well.

In addition, the POA has also been asked to provide documents relating to the legal status of POA under the societies registration Act 1860, MoU signed with Economic Affairs Division, and NOC received from the Ministry of Interior for receiving foreign funding.

The POA has also been requested to provide details of officers and staff of the POA.

