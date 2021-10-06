President Alvi accepts resignation of NAB deputy chairman

Former National Accountability Bureau deputy chairman (NAB) Hussain Asghar. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar's resignation, days after he had reportedly sent it.

The resignation's acceptance came as the president promulgated the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, under which NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal will continue to serve the post until a new chairman is appointed.

As per the rules, after the resignation is received, it is sent to the law ministry with the recommendation of the NAB chairman. The law ministry forwards the resignation to the president for the final decision, and after his approval, the ministry notifies an acceptance of the resignation.

The federal government had appointed Asghar as deputy chairman in April 2019 for a period of three years.

Before assuming charge at NAB, Asghar was former director-general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Punjab and performed his duties from September 24, 2018, to February 22, 2019.



