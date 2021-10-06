 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Maryam Nawaz

President Alvi accepts resignation of NAB deputy chairman

By
Maryam Nawaz

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Former National Accountability Bureau deputy chairman (NAB) Hussain Asghar. — File photo
Former National Accountability Bureau deputy chairman (NAB) Hussain Asghar. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar's resignation, days after he had reportedly sent it.

President Alvi accepts resignation of NAB deputy chairman

The resignation's acceptance came as the president promulgated the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, under which NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal will continue to serve the post until a new chairman is appointed.

As per the rules, after the resignation is received, it is sent to the law ministry with the recommendation of the NAB chairman. The law ministry forwards the resignation to the president for the final decision, and after his approval, the ministry notifies an acceptance of the resignation.

The federal government had appointed Asghar as deputy chairman in April 2019 for a period of three years.

Before assuming charge at NAB, Asghar was former director-general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Punjab and performed his duties from September 24, 2018, to February 22, 2019.

Related items


More From Pakistan:

Five Balochistan cabinet members irked with CM Jam Kamal decide to resign

Five Balochistan cabinet members irked with CM Jam Kamal decide to resign
UK makes quarantine mandatory for Pakistanis in latest travel advisory

UK makes quarantine mandatory for Pakistanis in latest travel advisory
Javed Iqbal to remain NAB chairman until new appointment as govt amends ordinance

Javed Iqbal to remain NAB chairman until new appointment as govt amends ordinance
World press, publishers, and journalists condemn PMDA

World press, publishers, and journalists condemn PMDA
Sheikh Rasheed reiterates not knowing about govt's talks with TTP

Sheikh Rasheed reiterates not knowing about govt's talks with TTP
After Nawaz, fake vaccine entries made under Kulsoom, Ishaq Dar's names

After Nawaz, fake vaccine entries made under Kulsoom, Ishaq Dar's names

IHC removes objections from Maryam's new plea challenging Avenfield reference verdict

IHC removes objections from Maryam's new plea challenging Avenfield reference verdict
PM Imran Khan will not consult Shahbaz Sharif over NAB chairman's appointment, ministers reiterate

PM Imran Khan will not consult Shahbaz Sharif over NAB chairman's appointment, ministers reiterate
National T20 Cup: Four Balochistan players test positive for COVID-19

National T20 Cup: Four Balochistan players test positive for COVID-19
Usman Buzdar removes spokesperson Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

Usman Buzdar removes spokesperson Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

'World's eyes are fixed on CPEC', says Asad Umar

'World's eyes are fixed on CPEC', says Asad Umar

Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum appointed as DG ISI

Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum appointed as DG ISI

Latest

view all