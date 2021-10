Mehwish Hayat unveils plans to host 2021 Lux Style Awards

Mehwish Hayat’s most recent announcement to host the 2021 Lux Style Awards has taken social media by storm.

The news was made public once a video of Mehwish, wishing contestants for the first day of rehearsals went viral.



Mehwish started off the video by announcing plans for stage performances, as well as her duties as a hostess.



Check it out below:

For those unversed, Mehwish was also lined up to host the 2020 festivities but was unable due to the raging covid-19 pandemic at the time.