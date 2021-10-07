T20 World Cup: What will happen if a player tests positive during tournament?

— BCCi/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17, with strict COVID-19 protocols, as it is the first world cup that the body will hold since the pandemic.

"The 16-team tournament will be played in the UAE and Oman, countries with some of the highest proportion of population vaccinated against COVID-19," Alex Marshall, the head of integrity and biosafety at the ICC , was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.



But despite all the restrictions and vaccinations, a person can still get infected with the virus. What will they do then?

When a person tests positive for coronavirus, even if they are asymptomatic, they will have to undergo a 10-day isolation.

Close and casual contacts

When a person, without a mask, stands less than two metres from another person for at least 15 minutes and 48 hours prior to test/symptoms, it is defined as close contact. Both the people will need to isolate for six days.

"For casual contacts — those who are within physical contact but have their faces covered — there will be a 24-hour period where they are tested and accordingly released," the publication reported.

What if players want to go to hospital?

If a player wants to go to the hospital, then they can avail the facilities at the medical facility within the biosecure bubble. The ICC will also have a psychologist present during the tournament to cater to players' mental health issues.

What happens to a player in case of bubble breach?

The publication reported that there were no clear guidelines yet, however, team managements must take it "very seriously".

Are masks mandatory? Can fans meet players?

Masks will be mandatory for fans. They cannot meet with the players in person.