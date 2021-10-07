 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's top CIOs, IT heads recognised at World CIO 200 Summit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Loco Services, the country partner of the World CIO 200 Summit – Pakistan Edition, brought the first-of-its-kind platform to the country, a statement said Thursday. 

There are more than 35 countries associated with the World CIO 200 Summit, and Pakistan is participating for the third consecutive year in the global summit, the statement added.

The statement further said that the World CIO 200 Summit will be coming to Pakistan once again this year and will have more than 35 countries associated with it.

Achievements and contributions of Pakistan’s IT experts (chief information officers (CIOs) and heads of IT are well-recognised in the event, the statement said.

A few Pakistani members would be making a mark at the event through their inclusion in "The Book of Titans" (BOTS), while some Pakistani CIOs and heads of IT would be nominated for the Global Awards, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December 2021, the statement said.

Four Pakistani members have already been awarded the DX Inspire Awards in last two years, the statement added.

"Special thanks to the GEO TV Network for being the exclusive media partner for the World CIO 200 Summit - Pakistan Edition, and elevating the summit, the statement said.

The Managing Director of Loco Services, Muhammad Umer Khokhar, commented: “Loco Services feels proud to contribute to Pakistan’s IT sector by bringing and introducing such international forums to the country."

"This unique platform helps towards the growth of the IT sector and its leaders, while it also provides IT experts the opportunity to showcase their achievements." 

More From Pakistan:

Next elections will be held through EVMs at all costs: PM Imran Khan

Next elections will be held through EVMs at all costs: PM Imran Khan
Ali Gul Pir urges people to 'respect restaurant staff' after desi Karen video goes viral

Ali Gul Pir urges people to 'respect restaurant staff' after desi Karen video goes viral
Rabi ul Awal chand mubarak greetings

Rabi ul Awal chand mubarak greetings
LHC restricts traffic police from barricading roads amid cricket matches

LHC restricts traffic police from barricading roads amid cricket matches
Pakistan's viewpoint seems to have been registered: Qureshi on ECB chairman's resignation

Pakistan's viewpoint seems to have been registered: Qureshi on ECB chairman's resignation
WATCH: What advice does Ali Amin Gandapur have for people amid rising inflation?

WATCH: What advice does Ali Amin Gandapur have for people amid rising inflation?
Despair as families sift through rubble of deadly Balochistan quake

Despair as families sift through rubble of deadly Balochistan quake
Watch: 'Desi Karen' throws a tantrum, refuses to show vaccination card at restaurant

Watch: 'Desi Karen' throws a tantrum, refuses to show vaccination card at restaurant
Schools to resume normal classes from Monday across Pakistan: NCOC

Schools to resume normal classes from Monday across Pakistan: NCOC
Irresponsible statements being issued against state institutions: Sheikh Rasheed

Irresponsible statements being issued against state institutions: Sheikh Rasheed
PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi terms new NAB ordinance ‘NRO for govt’

PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi terms new NAB ordinance ‘NRO for govt’

'Illegal, malicious intent': Bilawal Bhutto on NAB ordinance

'Illegal, malicious intent': Bilawal Bhutto on NAB ordinance

Latest

view all