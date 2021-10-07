Pakistan's top CIOs, IT heads recognised at World CIO 200 Summit

Loco Services, the country partner of the World CIO 200 Summit – Pakistan Edition, brought the first-of-its-kind platform to the country, a statement said Thursday.

There are more than 35 countries associated with the World CIO 200 Summit, and Pakistan is participating for the third consecutive year in the global summit, the statement added.



The statement further said that the World CIO 200 Summit will be coming to Pakistan once again this year and will have more than 35 countries associated with it.

Achievements and contributions of Pakistan’s IT experts (chief information officers (CIOs) and heads of IT are well-recognised in the event, the statement said.

A few Pakistani members would be making a mark at the event through their inclusion in "The Book of Titans" (BOTS), while some Pakistani CIOs and heads of IT would be nominated for the Global Awards, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December 2021, the statement said.

Four Pakistani members have already been awarded the DX Inspire Awards in last two years, the statement added.

"Special thanks to the GEO TV Network for being the exclusive media partner for the World CIO 200 Summit - Pakistan Edition, and elevating the summit, the statement said.

The Managing Director of Loco Services, Muhammad Umer Khokhar, commented: “Loco Services feels proud to contribute to Pakistan’s IT sector by bringing and introducing such international forums to the country."

"This unique platform helps towards the growth of the IT sector and its leaders, while it also provides IT experts the opportunity to showcase their achievements."