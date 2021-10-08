Pakistan seeks broad-based, sustainable relationship with US: FM Qureshi

US Deputy Secretary of State meets Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The meeting was attended by South and Central Asian Affairs Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior foreign ministry officials. Photo: Courtesy Radio Pakistan

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman meets Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Pakistan seeks a broad-based, long-term and lasting relationship with the United States to promote economic cooperation and regional peace, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Islamabad on Friday.

In a meeting with Sherman, which was also attended by South and Central Asian Affairs Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior foreign ministry officials, Qureshi stressed that a regular and organised dialogue between the two countries is important to promote bilateral relations as well as to achieve shared regional objectives.

Qureshi said both the US and Pakistan have commonality of views on Afghanistan. He expressed the confidence that the new Afghan setup will work for peace and stability as well as for the betterment of its people.

A representative and broad-based Afghan government can be a trustworthy partner for the international community, he noted.

Qureshi highlighted that the international community must "positively engage" with Afghanistan and provide humanitarian and financial resources to it.



Concrete steps, he said, should be taken to build a sustainable economy in Afghanistan and address the difficulties faced by the Afghan people.

In addition, alluding to the serious human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia, Radio Pakistan reported.

The US envoy commended Pakistan's help in evacuation of American and other nationals from Afghanistan, and its consistent efforts for peace in the region.

We look forward to moving ahead to address regional and global challenges, Sherman said.

She also expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the human and material loss in Balochistan's earthquake.