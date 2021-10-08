T20 World Cup: Pakistan to kick off preparations from Sunday

Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a practice session. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Friday that the national cricket team will kick off preparations for the T20 World Cup from Sunday, October 10.

In an official statement, the PCB announced that the national squad will hold "a seven-day training and conditioning camp" under bio-secure protocols at the National High Performance Centre and LCCA ground, Lahore, from Sunday.

The squad members and their families will join the bio-secure bubble today (Friday) and get themselves tested upon arrival.

"After returning negative tests, the players will be allowed to commence their preparations from Sunday with the gym sessions at NHPC," said the PCB.

Releasing the training schedule of the cricketers, the PCB said that Pakistani cricketers will hold training sessions at the LCCA ground at 1:30 pm on October 11-12 and play "a scenario match" under the lights on October 14.

"It will start at 6pm. No training activity has been scheduled for October 13," it said.

Players' online media interaction schedule

The following is the schedule of players’ online media interactions:

• October 9 – Mohammad Rizwan to address a virtual media session at 11 am

• October 10 – Bowling Consultant Vernon Philander to address a virtual media session at 11 am

• October 11 – Hasan Ali to address a virtual media session at 11 am

• October 12 – Shaheen Shah Afridi to address a virtual media session at 11 am

• October 13 – Vice-Captain Shadab Khan to address a virtual media session at 11 am

• October 14 – Captain Babar Azam to address a virtual media session at 11 am