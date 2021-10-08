T20 World Cup: Businessman offers blank cheque to PCB if Pakistan defeats India

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (c) pats Pakistani allrounder Imad Wasim on the shoulder. Source: AFP

The much-awaited match between Pakistan and India is scheduled to take place on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

All the tickets for the match have been sold out.

The T20 World Cup is set to start on October 17 in Muscat and will conclude on November 14 in the UAE.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Thursday revealed that a Karachi-based businessman has offered to give a blank cheque to Pakistan cricket if the national team successfully beats arch-rivals India in the ICC T20 World Cup.

“There are two companies that have offered to sponsor drop-in pitches for different stadiums of Pakistan and it will cost around $1 million per drop-in pitch," Ramiz Raja had said a day earlier.

"One of the sponsors has offered a blank cheque to Pakistan Cricket with the condition of defeating India in the upcoming T20 World Cup."

The ICC said last week that “all venues in the UAE will be operating at approximately 70% of the maximum seated capacity in the upcoming international event” under the coronavirus protocols.

The schedule offers a host of key rivalry fixtures and mouth-watering match-ups. The tournament kicks off with the Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea in Muscat.

Australia and South Africa will play the first match of Super 12s on October 23 in Abu Dhabi, followed by the replay of the 2016 final between England and West Indies also on October 23 in Dubai.