 
sports
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Sohail Imran

T20 World Cup: All Pakistan players test negative for COVID-19

By
Sohail Imran

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Pakistan cricketers after reporting at a hotel in Lahore.
Pakistan cricketers after reporting at a hotel in Lahore. 

  • Pakistan players to start training from tomorrow.
  • All players selected for the T20 World Cup tested negative for COVID-19.
  • The World Cup squad is scheduled to depart on Oct 15.

LAHORE: All Pakistani players selected for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 have tested negative for coronavirus and will now start training, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced Saturday.

The PCB said that the players underwent COVID-19 testing after entering a bio-secure bubble at a hotel in Lahore on Friday and tested negative.

The cricketers will now start training at the National High Performance Centre from tomorrow.

Related items

Releasing the training schedule of the cricketers, the PCB had earlier said that Pakistani cricketers will hold training sessions at the LCCA ground at 1:30 pm on October 11-12 and play "a scenario match" under the lights on October 14.

"It will start at 6pm. No training activity has been scheduled for October 13," it said.

The Pakistani team will depart in a chartered flight to UAE on October 15 to participate in the ICC tournament.

Changes in WC squad

On Friday, the selectors made three changes to Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 17 October to 14 November.

Pakistan is in Group 2 and will open their campaign against India on 24 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

From the squad that was announced on 4 September and after taking into consideration player performances and form, the selectors have made three changes.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a travel reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

The decision on Sohaib Maqsood’s inclusion in the squad will be made following medical advice.

The top-order batter underwent MRI scans for his lower back after the 6 October National T20 match against Northern and missed Thursday’s Punjab derby against Central Punjab.

More From Sports:

'Disappointed' Martin Guptill hopes international cricket will return to Pakistan soon

'Disappointed' Martin Guptill hopes international cricket will return to Pakistan soon
T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar backs squad, emphasises on Shoaib Malik’s selection

T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar backs squad, emphasises on Shoaib Malik’s selection
T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi extends support, 'sincerest prayers' to team

T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi extends support, 'sincerest prayers' to team
T20 World Cup: Businessman offers blank cheque to PCB if Pakistan defeats India

T20 World Cup: Businessman offers blank cheque to PCB if Pakistan defeats India
T20 World Cup: Schedule of Pakistan's matches

T20 World Cup: Schedule of Pakistan's matches
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi to invite two guest players from China and Turkey

PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi to invite two guest players from China and Turkey
T20 World Cup: Pakistan to kick off preparations from Sunday

T20 World Cup: Pakistan to kick off preparations from Sunday

New Zealand confirms it is in talks with PCB to reschedule Pakistan tour

New Zealand confirms it is in talks with PCB to reschedule Pakistan tour
T20 World Cup: Changes to squad finalised by PCB

T20 World Cup: Changes to squad finalised by PCB
Young women display stellar action during Gilgit-Baltistan cricket, football tournaments

Young women display stellar action during Gilgit-Baltistan cricket, football tournaments
T20 World Cup: Sohaib Maqsood fails to make final cut after injury

T20 World Cup: Sohaib Maqsood fails to make final cut after injury
Ramiz Raja 'erroneously' tweets about ECB chairman's resignation

Ramiz Raja 'erroneously' tweets about ECB chairman's resignation

Latest

view all