T20 World Cup: All Pakistan players test negative for COVID-19

LAHORE: All Pakistani players selected for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 have tested negative for coronavirus and will now start training, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced Saturday.

The PCB said that the players underwent COVID-19 testing after entering a bio-secure bubble at a hotel in Lahore on Friday and tested negative.

The cricketers will now start training at the National High Performance Centre from tomorrow.

Releasing the training schedule of the cricketers, the PCB had earlier said that Pakistani cricketers will hold training sessions at the LCCA ground at 1:30 pm on October 11-12 and play "a scenario match" under the lights on October 14.



"It will start at 6pm. No training activity has been scheduled for October 13," it said.

The Pakistani team will depart in a chartered flight to UAE on October 15 to participate in the ICC tournament.

Changes in WC squad

On Friday, the selectors made three changes to Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 17 October to 14 November.

Pakistan is in Group 2 and will open their campaign against India on 24 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

From the squad that was announced on 4 September and after taking into consideration player performances and form, the selectors have made three changes.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a travel reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

The decision on Sohaib Maqsood’s inclusion in the squad will be made following medical advice.

The top-order batter underwent MRI scans for his lower back after the 6 October National T20 match against Northern and missed Thursday’s Punjab derby against Central Punjab.