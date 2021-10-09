T20 World Cup: Injured Sohaib Maqsood out of Pakistan squad

Pakistan cricketer Sohaib Maqsood.

LAHORE: Sohaib Maqsood has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury he got during the National T20 Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Saturday.

The PCB said that a panel of doctors reviewed his injury and declared him unfit for the mega event starting October 17 in the UAE.

The medical panel has advised the batsman to rest and an announcement would be made soon about his replacement, the cricket board said.

Reports had earlier stated that the PCB is likely to induct Shoaib Malik in the national squad as Sohaib Maqsood was having difficulty in walking after the injury.

Sohaib had not participated in Southern Punjab’s match against Central Punjab on Thursday after suffering from a back injury. A day earlier, he was brought to a hospital for an MRI scan as he was finding it difficult to walk.



This would be the fourth change in the initial Pakistan squad announced on September 4.

On Friday, the cricket board made three changes in the team after taking into consideration player performances and form during the National T20 Cup.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a travel reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah.