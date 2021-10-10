 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 2% for first time in almost four months

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Pakistans COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 2% for first time in almost four months
  • 40,584 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country, out of which 767 came back positive.
  • COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 1.88%. 
  • 19 more passed away due to coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 28,106.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to report a decline in new coronavirus infections, with the positivity rate falling to 1.8% Sunday, which makes it the first time in almost four months that the country has reported a positivity ratio below 2%.

Pakistan last reported a COVID-19 positivity rate of 1.9% on June 18.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) latest statistics, 40,584 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across Pakistan, out of which 767 came back positive, pushing the total caseload to 1,257,955.

Related items

Meanwhile, 19 more people succumbed to the virus across Pakistan on Saturday, taking the collective death toll due to the coronavirus to 28,106.

In addition to this, 1,559 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across Pakistan, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,187,308. The number of active cases has reached 42,541 as of Sunday.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 978,412 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 45 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

More From Pakistan:

AJK by-elections: Political parties lock horns for Mirpur, Kotli constituencies

AJK by-elections: Political parties lock horns for Mirpur, Kotli constituencies
National hero Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away

National hero Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away
As dengue cases surge countrywide, Pakistan's hospitals run short of beds

As dengue cases surge countrywide, Pakistan's hospitals run short of beds
Rabi ul Awal: PM Imran Khan to make 'special announcement' for youth today

Rabi ul Awal: PM Imran Khan to make 'special announcement' for youth today
Selling your mobile phone: Take these steps to ensure your data remains safe

Selling your mobile phone: Take these steps to ensure your data remains safe
Former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away

Former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away
Fawad asks Shahbaz to not make 'unconstitutional' demands in response to party injustices

Fawad asks Shahbaz to not make 'unconstitutional' demands in response to party injustices
‘Lahore — The Heart of Pakistan’ buses go live in London

‘Lahore — The Heart of Pakistan’ buses go live in London
4 terrorists killed by FC troops in Balochistan's Awaran

4 terrorists killed by FC troops in Balochistan's Awaran
Pakistan, Russia special forces conclude counter-terrorism exercise 'Druzhba VI'

Pakistan, Russia special forces conclude counter-terrorism exercise 'Druzhba VI'
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi ul Awal tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi ul Awal tomorrow
PMC announces MDCAT 2021 final result

PMC announces MDCAT 2021 final result

Latest

view all