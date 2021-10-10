 
sports
Sunday Oct 10 2021
Faizan Lakhani

T20 World Cup: ICC announces $5.6 million prize money for tournament

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

T20 World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC Men's T20 World Cup

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced a prize money pool of $5.6 million for the T20 World Cup, with the winning team taking home $1.6 million.

“The winners of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will take home a winners’ cheque of $1.6 million while the runner-ups will get half that amount,” said an official statement issued by the ICC.

It stated that the two losing semi-finalists will receive a prize of $400,000 each from the games taking place on November 10 and 11.

In addition to this, the break down announced by the ICC suggests that the teams that win round matches will earn additional prize money.

Teams will also get a prize of $40,000 for winning each match in round 1 and super 12 stage matches, whereas teams failing to reach the semi-finals will receive $70,000 guaranteed money.

Moreover, the statement said that the teams which get eliminated from the tournament in the first round will be awarded $40,000 as a guaranteed participation prize.

It said that the team that manages to win the tournament, staying undefeated in all super 12 stages will earn at least $1.8m, which is worth over Rs320m.

ICC announces 'drinks break' in each match

Apart from the prize money for the 2021 edition of the tournament, the ICC also announced a drinks break which will take place during each and every match to be played in UAE and Oman from October 17.  

According to ICC, there will be a 2 minutes and 30 seconds break at the midway point of each innings, with teams also getting the opportunity to hold strategic talks during the drinks. 

The ICC has tweaked its playing condition 11.5.1 which previously didn’t allow any special drink breaks during innings of T20 international matches. 

