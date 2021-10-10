 
sports
Sunday Oct 10 2021
By
Reuters

ICC to discuss cricket's fate in Afghanistan next month

By
Reuters

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010. — Reuters/File
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010. — Reuters/File
  • "The ICC board will consider it when they next meet which is looking like at the end of the T20 World Cup," says acting chief Geoff Allardice.
  • Afghanistan risk isolation since the country's Taliban takeover in August.
  • The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has said it is committed to women's cricket but was awaiting instructions from the government on its future.

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a wait-and-watch approach on Afghanistan but will discuss the game's fate in the country in a board meeting next month, ICC acting chief executive Geoff Allardice said on Sunday.

Afghanistan risk isolation since the country's Taliban takeover in August, with Cricket Australia threatening not to host them for a one-off test in Hobart next month if the new government in Kabul did not allow women to play the sport.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has said it is committed to women's cricket but was awaiting instructions from the government on its future.

"Our primary function is to support the development of cricket in that country through the member board," Allardice told a virtual news conference ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup which begins on October 17.

Related items

"We have said all along that we are waiting to see how things unfold under the different regime in that country."

"The ICC board will consider it when they next meet which is looking like at the end of the T20 World Cup."

Afghanistan are currently training in Qatar and will begin their Twenty20 World campaign against a qualifier in Sharjah on October 25.

When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan two decades ago, girls were not allowed to attend school and women were banned from work and education.

Australia test captain Tim Paine said teams might refuse to play Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup, but Allardice said there was no doubt over their participation in the showpiece event.

"They are full member of the ICC and the team is preparing for the event at the moment and will be playing in Group B," he said.

"As far as their participation in the event, it's proceeding as normal."

The ICC official also confirmed that the 20-overs World Cup, last staged in 2016, will embrace the Decision Review System (DRS) with each team having a maximum of two reviews per innings.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: ICC announces $5.6 million prize money for tournament

T20 World Cup: ICC announces $5.6 million prize money for tournament
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, other cricketers express sorrow over Dr AQ Khan's demise

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, other cricketers express sorrow over Dr AQ Khan's demise
T20 World Cup: Matches against both India and NZ are crucial, Hassan Ali says

T20 World Cup: Matches against both India and NZ are crucial, Hassan Ali says
'Cricket with kids': Here's how Babar Azam, Dahani are beating quarantine boredom

'Cricket with kids': Here's how Babar Azam, Dahani are beating quarantine boredom
Sajjad creates history chalking out maximum break of 147 in snooker championship

Sajjad creates history chalking out maximum break of 147 in snooker championship
PSB asks sports federations to delay elections until circulation of new policy

PSB asks sports federations to delay elections until circulation of new policy
T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds inclusion of Shoaib Malik in Pakistan squad

T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds inclusion of Shoaib Malik in Pakistan squad
T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik replaces injured Sohaib Maqsood in Pakistan squad

T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik replaces injured Sohaib Maqsood in Pakistan squad
T20 World Cup: All Pakistan players test negative for COVID-19

T20 World Cup: All Pakistan players test negative for COVID-19
'Disappointed' Martin Guptill hopes international cricket will return to Pakistan soon

'Disappointed' Martin Guptill hopes international cricket will return to Pakistan soon
T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar backs squad, emphasises on Shoaib Malik’s selection

T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar backs squad, emphasises on Shoaib Malik’s selection
T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi extends support, 'sincerest prayers' to team

T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi extends support, 'sincerest prayers' to team

Latest

view all