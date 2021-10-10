Countries where rule of law reigns supreme are bound to progress: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday inaugurated the official celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal with a special message for the country's youth and said that countries, where the rule of law reigns supreme, are bound to progress.

Speaking during the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference in Islamabad, the premier said that societies that face moral decline are unable to move towards advancement.

The conference was attended by government officials, civil society members, journalists, and members of minority communities. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Miniter for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, and Minister of Education and Professional Development Shafqat Mehmood were also in attendance.





More to follow.