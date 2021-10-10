 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Bomb blast kills 2 children in Balochistan's Hoshab

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Picture showing an Edhi ambulance — AFP.
  • Children were playing outside their houses when the explosion occured.
  • Three children sustained injuries; two of them succumbed to their wounds on their way to hospital.
  • LEAs have cordoned off the site of the blast and an investigation is underway. 

HOSHAB, BALOCHISTAN: Two children were killed Sunday after a bomb explosion ripped through the Hoshab area of Balochistan's Turbat district. 

Balochistan Levies, a paramilitary gendarmerie in the province, said that some children were playing outside their houses in the area when a bomb explosion occurred. Three children sustained injuries due to the blast.

All wounded children were immediately rushed to a hospital but two of them succumbed to their injuries on the way. 

The area where the bomb explosion occurred has been cordoned off by the Balochistan Levies and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the blast, while an investigation is underway, the LEAs said.

