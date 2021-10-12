 
sports
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Imam-ul-Haq still does the doorbell prank after all these years

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Imam-ul-Haq during an interview. Photo: PCB video screengrab
Imam-ul-Haq during an interview. Photo: PCB video screengrab

Believe it or not, left-handed Pakistani batsman Imam-ul-Haq still rings doorbells to annoy people.

In an interview shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, Imam said he still loves the prank and even does it today. 

"I do it now, even," he said. "When someone opens the door and asks me whether I saw who did it, I [act as if I am unaware] and say: 'I don't know.'"

When asked how he is off the field, Imam said one can ask his teammates that he is an exceptionally jolly fellow who "always tries to be the prankster" and has fun all the time.

"Off the field, I don't try to think about cricket that much," he said.

In response to another question, the left-handed batsman said he would like aggressive, right-handed opening batsman Ahmad Shehzad, to play him in a movie role.

"I know he [Shehzad] is not an actor but he can act like a very good actor," he said, laughing.

When asked what makes him smile, Imam said watching himself bat does.

"When I know, in my mind that I am batting well, I smile," he said. However, when asked what makes him angry the most, the cricketer said waking up to a lot of messages "is very annoying" for him.

His favourite superhero is Batman and if there is one invisible power Imam would like to acquire, it's being invisible.

"I would want to know everyone's secrets," he said, laughing.

Imam-ul-Haq recently captained Balochistan in the National T20 Cup where he fared well with the bat. In the nine matches he has played so far, Imam has managed to score 375 runs at an average of 53.57. 

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-Rizwan duo 'biggest threat to India': report

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-Rizwan duo 'biggest threat to India': report
Additional tickets for ICC T20 World Cup go on sale

Additional tickets for ICC T20 World Cup go on sale
What are the challenges PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja faces?

What are the challenges PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja faces?
Ireland's Amy Hunter becomes youngest international centurion

Ireland's Amy Hunter becomes youngest international centurion
Shoaib Akhtar says Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was an 'inspiration'

Shoaib Akhtar says Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was an 'inspiration'

PSL franchises accept PCB's offer of new financial model

PSL franchises accept PCB's offer of new financial model

Afghan junior female football team to relocate to UK from Pakistan

Afghan junior female football team to relocate to UK from Pakistan
T20 World Cup: ICC shares Rashid Khan's 'ice cold' bowling ahead of tournament

T20 World Cup: ICC shares Rashid Khan's 'ice cold' bowling ahead of tournament
'There's no better combination': Babar Azam on his partnership with Mohammad Rizwan

'There's no better combination': Babar Azam on his partnership with Mohammad Rizwan
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam talks about Pakistan's strategy for tournament

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam talks about Pakistan's strategy for tournament
India has money and money is above everything: Saeed Ajmal

India has money and money is above everything: Saeed Ajmal
India controls world cricket: PM Imran Khan

India controls world cricket: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all