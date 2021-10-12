Imam-ul-Haq still does the doorbell prank after all these years

Imam-ul-Haq during an interview. Photo: PCB video screengrab

Believe it or not, left-handed Pakistani batsman Imam-ul-Haq still rings doorbells to annoy people.

In an interview shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, Imam said he still loves the prank and even does it today.



"I do it now, even," he said. "When someone opens the door and asks me whether I saw who did it, I [act as if I am unaware] and say: 'I don't know.'"

When asked how he is off the field, Imam said one can ask his teammates that he is an exceptionally jolly fellow who "always tries to be the prankster" and has fun all the time.

"Off the field, I don't try to think about cricket that much," he said.

In response to another question, the left-handed batsman said he would like aggressive, right-handed opening batsman Ahmad Shehzad, to play him in a movie role.

"I know he [Shehzad] is not an actor but he can act like a very good actor," he said, laughing.

When asked what makes him smile, Imam said watching himself bat does.

"When I know, in my mind that I am batting well, I smile," he said. However, when asked what makes him angry the most, the cricketer said waking up to a lot of messages "is very annoying" for him.

His favourite superhero is Batman and if there is one invisible power Imam would like to acquire, it's being invisible.

"I would want to know everyone's secrets," he said, laughing.

Imam-ul-Haq recently captained Balochistan in the National T20 Cup where he fared well with the bat. In the nine matches he has played so far, Imam has managed to score 375 runs at an average of 53.57.