President Alvi appoints new deputy chairman for NAB

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has appointed Zahir Shah as the new deputy chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for three years, a notification said Tuesday.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had sent the name of Shah to the President House to get him appointed as the anti-graft body's deputy chairman, sources had said earlier.

The post had been lying vacant after Hussain Asghar tendered his resignation on October 4, which was accepted by the president two days later — on October 6.



The federal government had appointed Asghar as deputy chairman in April 2019 for a period of three years.

Before assuming charge at NAB, Asghar was the former director-general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Punjab and performed his duties from September 24, 2018, to February 22, 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ashgar's resignation was accepted hours after the president promulgated the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, under which NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal will continue to serve the post until a new chief is appointed.