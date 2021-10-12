 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
By
Web Desk

President Alvi appoints new deputy chairman for NAB

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

The newly-appointed deputy chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Zahir Shah. — File photo
The newly-appointed deputy chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Zahir Shah. — File photo

  • Zahir Shah replaces Hussain Ashgar as body's new deputy chairman.
  • Chairman NAB had sent Shah's name to the President House, sources say.
  • The new deputy chairman has been appointed for three years.

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has appointed Zahir Shah as the new deputy chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for three years, a notification said Tuesday.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had sent the name of Shah to the President House to get him appointed as the anti-graft body's deputy chairman, sources had said earlier.

The post had been lying vacant after Hussain Asghar tendered his resignation on October 4, which was accepted by the president two days later — on October 6.

The federal government had appointed Asghar as deputy chairman in April 2019 for a period of three years.

Before assuming charge at NAB, Asghar was the former director-general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Punjab and performed his duties from September 24, 2018, to February 22, 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ashgar's resignation was accepted hours after the president promulgated the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, under which NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal will continue to serve the post until a new chief is appointed.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh to launch 'world's biggest' anti-measles vaccination drive

Sindh to launch 'world's biggest' anti-measles vaccination drive
Zahoor Buledi takes charge as acting BAP president after Jam Kamal steps down

Zahoor Buledi takes charge as acting BAP president after Jam Kamal steps down
Sindh sees 38 new dengue cases in last 24 hours

Sindh sees 38 new dengue cases in last 24 hours
FBISE to pass students who remained absent during intermediate exams

FBISE to pass students who remained absent during intermediate exams
'No cabinet meeting goes without mention of overseas Pakistanis' voting rights'

'No cabinet meeting goes without mention of overseas Pakistanis' voting rights'
DG ISI's appointment will be finalised amicably: PM Imran Khan

DG ISI's appointment will be finalised amicably: PM Imran Khan
Avenfield reference: NAB moves IHC seeking cancellation of bails of Maryam, Safdar

Avenfield reference: NAB moves IHC seeking cancellation of bails of Maryam, Safdar
Suspects rush to seek relief after approval of NAB ordinance

Suspects rush to seek relief after approval of NAB ordinance
Firing on my house a conspiracy to harass Opposition: PML-N's Khurram Dastgir

Firing on my house a conspiracy to harass Opposition: PML-N's Khurram Dastgir
Slow internet service in Pakistan: PTA says faulty cable has been repaired

Slow internet service in Pakistan: PTA says faulty cable has been repaired
Is Pakistan ready to give amnesty to the TTP?

Is Pakistan ready to give amnesty to the TTP?
Pakistan an economic outlier

Pakistan an economic outlier

Latest

view all