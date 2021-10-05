 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
AYAsim Yasin

Has the NAB deputy chairperson resigned?

By
AYAsim Yasin

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

National Accountability Bureau Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar. Photo: File
  • NAB deputy chairman Hussain Asghar has reportedly sent his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi.
  • No confirmation that Asghar has resigned from NAB.
  • Sources in the Presidency also did not confirm receiving the resignation.

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar has reportedly sent his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi, The News reported Tuesday. 

Surprisingly, however, neither have the sources in NAB or the ones in the Presidency confirmed receiving his resignation.

When this correspondent contacted NAB, there was no confirmation that Asghar had resigned. Sources in NAB said the chairperson, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, had not received the deputy chairman’s resignation.

They, however, claimed that Hussain Asghar had sent his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi.

As per the rules, after receipt, the resignation is sent to the law ministry with the recommendation of the NAB chairman. The law ministry forwards the resignation to the president for final decision and after his approval, the ministry notifies an acceptance of the resignation.

