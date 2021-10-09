Zahir Shah named as NAB deputy chairman: sources

NAB's officer Zahir Shah. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to appoint Director General Operations National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah as the deputy chairman of the anti-corruption watchdog, The News reported.

The post had been lying vacant after Hussain Asghar tendered his resignation on October 4.

Sources privy to the development said that President Dr Arif Alvi has approved Zahir Shah’s appointment and it is likely to be notified today.



On October 6, President Arif Alvi had accepted the resignation of Hussain Asghar and a notification to this effect was also issued.