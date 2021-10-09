 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 09 2021
Web Desk

Zahir Shah named as NAB deputy chairman: sources

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

NABs officer Zahir Shah. Photo: file
NAB's officer Zahir Shah. Photo: file  

  • Zahir Shah has been named as NAB deputy chairman, say well-placed sources. 
  • President Dr Arif Alvi has approved Zahir Shah’s appointment. 
  • Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had sent the name of Zahir Shah to President Alvi.

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to appoint Director General Operations National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah as the deputy chairman of the anti-corruption watchdog, The News reported.

The post had been lying vacant after Hussain Asghar tendered his resignation on October 4.

Sources privy to the development said that President Dr Arif Alvi has approved Zahir Shah’s appointment and it is likely to be notified today.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had sent the name of Zahir Shah to the President House.

On October 6, President Arif Alvi had accepted the resignation of Hussain Asghar and a notification to this effect was also issued.

