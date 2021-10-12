 
sports
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
Pakistan can easily upset India if they bring their best game: Klusener

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener. — AFP/File
  • Klusener says India-Pakistan's match is not one to be missed.
  • Klusener says Pakistan's bowling will always be competitive. 
  • He also notes "India's got too much ammunition for Pakistan."

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has said that Babar Azam-led Pakistan can upset India during the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup provided they bring forth their best game.

Pakistan and India will clash on October 24 in Dubai, and Klusener, during an interview with Times Of India, said the high-octane clash is not one to be missed.

“India-Pakistan is always a huge, huge game. This clash is not the one to be missed, especially in big competitions like World Cups. The Pakistan team has come a long way of late. They’ve produced some excellent batters," Klusener said.

"Their bowling will always be competitive. However, if India has a bit of an off day and Pakistan brings their best game, they can easily cause an upset,” Klusener said.

India, since the T20 World Cup kicked off in 2007, have faced Pakistan a total of five times and emerged victorious in all the matches. They will aim to keep the streak running.

The South African cricketer also noted that the Indian side had enough ammunition to beat Pakistan, but mentioned that Pakistan was unpredictable.

“I feel, possibly, India’s got too much ammunition for a team like Pakistan. However, we know how unpredictable they [Pakistan] are and how exciting they are to watch. So, it’s a very difficult one to call, but if Pakistan shows up and has a good day, they can beat any team in the world,” he added.

