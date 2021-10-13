T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricket team to undergo COVID-19 testing today

Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Babar Azam playing during the scenario match held on October 12. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team will be tested for coronavirus today (Wednesday) as it prepares to leave after two days for the UAE to begin its campaign for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

After two training sessions, the national T20 World Cup squad played a scenario match at the LCCA ground in Lahore on Tuesday.

Today, the Pakistan cricket team will rest after which it will play another scenario match on Thursday. Team members will be tested for coronavirus today in the hotel.

It is pertinent to note that the Pakistan cricket team has not held a virtual press conference for the third consecutive day now. Hassan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan had earlier held virtual press conferences where they spoke to sports journalists about their preparations for the mega tournament.

The national squad will leave for the UAE on Friday morning, October 15 to participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan fail to perform well in scenario match

Pakistan's ace opening pair, Rizwan and Babar failed to perform in the scenario match held on Tuesday.

The top-order batsmen were to chase a target of 150 runs in 15 overs but they failed to score runs as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf restricted them to 106 with their phenomenal bowling.

Meanwhile, in the second half of the match, Mohammad Hafeez, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Shahnawaz Dahani scored 100 runs in 12 overs.

Imad Wasim scored 38 runs and Mohammad Hafeez scored 30 runs during the second half.