 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Newborn baby in NICU but getting stronger, says Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari. Photo: File
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari. Photo: File

  • Son was due on November 8, says Bakhtawar Bhutto. 
  • "Thank you for all the love & celebrations welcoming our little baby boy to the world," she tweets. 
  • Bakhtawar had announced the birth of her son a few days ago, on social media. 

DUBAI: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari Wednesday provided her fans and followers on social media with a health update, saying that her little baby boy is currently in a Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) but getting stronger.

Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's sister revealed that her son was due on November 10 but "surprised us all on Oct 10th".

"Thank you for all the love & celebrations welcoming our little baby boy to the world," she tweeted.

"He was due Nov 8th but decided his own birthday and surprised us all on Oct 10th - currently in the NICU but getting stronger every day, do keep him in your prayers," she tweeted. 

Bakhtawar had announced the birth of her son on October 10. 

"We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy," she had written.

Her brother, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, had also reacted to the news and expressed his happiness over becoming an uncle.

Bilawal and Bakhtawar's youngest sibling Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari had also taken to Twitter to write: "Officially a khala!!! Alhamdullilah!" 

More From Pakistan:

DG ISI appointment: Consultation between PM Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa completed, says Fawad

DG ISI appointment: Consultation between PM Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa completed, says Fawad
Electoral reforms: Govt summons joint session of Parliament tomorrow

Electoral reforms: Govt summons joint session of Parliament tomorrow
Punjab boards to announce matric, inter results in 48 hours

Punjab boards to announce matric, inter results in 48 hours
Pakistan may not enjoy same relations with US as it once did: Ambassador Asad Majeed

Pakistan may not enjoy same relations with US as it once did: Ambassador Asad Majeed
Abbasi advises PM Imran Khan to not interfere in army transfers, postings

Abbasi advises PM Imran Khan to not interfere in army transfers, postings
Pakistan likely to snub India's invitation to Senate chairman

Pakistan likely to snub India's invitation to Senate chairman
Formed PTI govt in Punjab despite less seats than PML-N: Jahangir Tareen

Formed PTI govt in Punjab despite less seats than PML-N: Jahangir Tareen
G20 vows aid to alleviate Afghan humanitarian crisis at special summit

G20 vows aid to alleviate Afghan humanitarian crisis at special summit
Senator Mushahid Hussain calls on Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman

Senator Mushahid Hussain calls on Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman
Jam Kamal retracts decision to resign as BAP president

Jam Kamal retracts decision to resign as BAP president
WHO says climate action at COP26 could ‘save millions of lives’

WHO says climate action at COP26 could ‘save millions of lives’
PM Imran wanted Lt Gen Hameed to continue service amid evolving Afghan situation: Dogar

PM Imran wanted Lt Gen Hameed to continue service amid evolving Afghan situation: Dogar

Latest

view all